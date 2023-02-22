Why Under-$2 Stock Tellurian Skyrocketed Today

What happened

Shares of Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) are on fire today, rallying 12.6% as of 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday after the liquified natural gas (LNG) stock reported a huge jump in production and revenue for its fourth quarter on a day when natural gas prices also rebounded.

So what

Tellurian stock fell sharply on Tuesday, a day ahead of earnings after the U.S. natural gas prices plummeted to levels not seen since September 2020 on high supply and lower-than-expected demand thanks to mild weather. Tumbling natural gas prices have weighed heavily on Tellurian stock in recent months, as lower prices have not only made its recent acquisitions look pricey but have also put a question mark on the fate of its key project, Driftwood LNG.

This morning, though, natural gas prices rebounded and were trading 7% higher as of 1 p.m. ET. Today, Tellurian too reported a fourfold jump in its natural gas production for the fourth quarter. In the full year, Tellurian generated roughly $392 million in revenue from the sale of LNG and natural gas, up more than fivefold from 2021 thanks to higher production and natural gas prices.

Now what

Investors hope higher gas production should help boost Tellurian's cash flows, which is critical for the company's growth plans.

So far, Tellurian has struggled to fund its Driftwood LNG project and amid rising interest rates has shifted focus from debt to finding equity partners who can invest 35% to 40% in Driftwood. Any incremental cash flows in between should come in handy for the LNG developer, and that's what investors seem to have bet on today.

10 stocks we like better than Tellurian

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tellurian wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.