Why Ultra-High-Yield UPS Is Investing $48 Million to Control the Temperature

Key Points

United Parcel Service has been attempting to upgrade its technology and infrastructure to better serve its customers.

The company is set to spend $48 million on 27 temperature-controlled facilities as it leans into a key growth category.

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United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is deeply unloved on Wall Street, with the stock down 50% from its 2022 high. To be fair, the parcel delivery company has been going through a massive business overhaul, and its quarterly earnings results have been pretty tough to read. But it is important to keep in mind what the company is doing and why. The announcement of a $48 million investment in temperature-controlled facilities highlights something big.

UPS is updating its business approach

To simplify this industrial giant's turnaround effort, it is basically trying to modernize. That requires spending money to update technology, cut staffing levels, and shutter less efficient facilities. At the same time, however, UPS has been honing in on its best customers, which has required limiting its relationship with high-volume customers that offer only small profit margins.

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From a high-level view, this overhaul has led to lower revenue and higher costs. Which investors have clearly been worried about. However, there are early signs of success: revenue per package in the U.S. market has been rising despite lower overall revenue in the division. That's exactly the goal. Management is also calling for the second half of 2026 to be the inflection point for the turnaround effort.

UPS is building for the future

UPS isn't just moving away from low-margin customers; it is also moving toward high-margin customers. One customer segment earmarked for growth is the healthcare sector. That's why UPS is spending $48 million on 27 temperature-controlled facilities. There is an increasing demand for medications that must be kept at low temperatures during the delivery process, notably including GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

This isn't a brand new business; UPS has been using acquisitions to bolster its global position in this sector. However, the key is that healthcare customers offer wider profit margins and attractive growth opportunities. It is far more desirable to invest in moving medicine than to boost operations that just move more low-value boxes.

UPS has a huge 6% dividend yield because investors are worried about the turnaround. That's fair given recent results. But the investment in temperature-controlled facilities highlights the company's long-term strategic focus and opportunity. It is one more sign that UPS could be close to shifting from shrinking its business to growing it. And when that happens, the growth will likely be more impactful because it will come with wider profit margins.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.