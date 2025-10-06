Why Is UiPath Stock Skyrocketing Today?

Key Points

Last week, UiPath announced new partnerships with major AI players, including OpenAI.

The company said it will help enterprise clients make better use of OpenAI's latest models.

10 stocks we like better than UiPath ›

Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are soaring on Monday, up 14.6% as of 2:31 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

The software and automation company announced new partnerships last Tuesday with some heavy hitters in artificial intelligence (AI), including OpenAI and Nvidia.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

UiPath hopes key partnership will drive growth

The company announced that it was teaming up with OpenAI to create a bridge that will help its existing enterprise clients better access OpenAI's latest models. The tool will help maximize AI's abilities and streamline its use by integrating it into external apps and connecting it to key data sources.

The company also announced it would team up with Nvidia to help improve fraud detection efforts in healthcare, as well as partner with Snowflake to improve the implementation of agentic AI.

The stock's initial spike following the news faded last week, but it's back on the move today as OpenAI kicks off its DevDay event.

UiPath's stock is pricey

While the new partnerships are exciting, I don't think they are enough to outweigh the stock's inflated valuation. Its price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is north of 400, making it incredibly expensive and priced for perfection. I would avoid the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in UiPath right now?

Before you buy stock in UiPath, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UiPath wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $621,976!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,085!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Snowflake, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.