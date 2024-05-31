Why UGI (UGI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

UGI in Focus

Based in King Of Prussia, UGI (UGI) is in the Utilities sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 1.5%. The natural gas and electric utilities operator. Is paying out a dividend of $0.38 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 6.01% compared to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry's yield of 3.42% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.50 is up 2% from last year. UGI has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 4.13%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, UGI's payout ratio is 47%, which means it paid out 47% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for UGI for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $2.92 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 2.82%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, UGI presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

