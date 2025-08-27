Why Is UFP Industries (UFPI) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for UFP Industries (UFPI). Shares have added about 2.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is UFP Industries due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

UFP Industries Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Expectations, Margins Down Y/Y

UFP Industries reported dismal second-quarter 2025 results with adjusted earnings and net sales missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and tumbling year over year.



The quarterly performance was affected by continued competitive pricing across its key business units, including Site Built, Structural Packaging, and PalletOne, alongside ongoing housing start softness. Also, high manufacturing and advertising costs pressured the quarter’s margins.

Earnings and Sales Performance

Adjusted EPS of $1.70 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 by 12.8% and declined 17.1% year over year.



Quarterly net sales of $1.84 billion missed the consensus mark of $1.85 billion by 0.9% and declined by 3.5% year over year from $1.9 billion.

Margins and Profitability

Gross profit totaled $312.7 million, down from $362.7 million in the year-ago quarter, with gross margin contracting to 17% from 19.1% a year earlier.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $174.1 million, down from $203.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted to 9.5% from 10.7% year over year.

Segment Highlights

UFP Retail Solutions: Net sales of $788.2 million, down 2.6% from last year. Segment adjusted EBITDA declined 8.8% to $64 million year over year.



UFP Packaging: Sales declined 1.5% to $428.7 million due to soft industrial activity and pricing pressure. Adjusted EBITDA contracted 9.7% to $38.8 million compared to the year-ago quarter.



UFP Construction: Net sales of $551.6 million, down 4% year over year, pressured by weak demand in multifamily housing and commercial segments. Adjusted EBITDA tumbled year over year by 22.4% to $45.5 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents were $841.9 million as of the second quarter of 2025, down from $1.17 billion at 2024-end. The current liquidity level is sufficient to meet the short-term obligation of $5.1 million as of June 29. The long-term debt was $229.2 million as of the second quarter 2025-end, slightly down from $229.8 million at 2024-end.



As of the first six months of 2025, the company repurchased 2,523,339 shares for $262 million (or $103.63 per share). On July 23, 2025, the board of directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of $300 million for share repurchases, through July 31, 2026, which replaces the prior repurchase authorization.

Long-Term Outlook

Despite near-term challenges, UFP Industries remains committed to its long-term growth strategy. The company still aims to achieve annual unit sales growth of 7-10%, including contributions from bolt-on acquisitions, while driving at least 10% of total sales from new products. Additionally, UFP Industries targets EBITDA margins of 12.5%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -15.04% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, UFP Industries has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise UFP Industries has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

UFP Industries is part of the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry. Over the past month, Weyerhaeuser (WY), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.9%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

Weyerhaeuser reported revenues of $1.88 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -2.8%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares with $0.21 a year ago.

Weyerhaeuser is expected to post a loss of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -120%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -126.1%.

Weyerhaeuser has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

