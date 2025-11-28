Why Is UFP Industries (UFPI) Up 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for UFP Industries (UFPI). Shares have added about 1.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is UFP Industries due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for UFP Industries, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

UFP Industries Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Margins Down Y/Y

UFP Industries reported dismal third-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings and net sales missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also declining year over year.

The quarterly results were affected by soft demand, trade uncertainties and competitive pricing pressures, leading to weaker performance and year-over-year declines across all segments. However, management is taking several strategic steps to enhance performance, including introducing value-added products to improve the portfolio mix and margins, investing in cost optimization initiatives, and increasing focus on mergers and acquisitions.

Earnings & Sales Performance in Q3

Adjusted EPS of $1.29 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 by 5.8% and declined 21.3% year over year.



Quarterly net sales of $1.56 billion missed the consensus mark of $1.61 billion by 3.2% and declined by 5.4% year over year from $1.65 billion.

UFPI’s Margins & Profitability

Gross profit totaled $262.7 million, down from $298.4 million in the year-ago quarter, with gross margin contracting to 16.8% from 18.1% a year earlier.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $140 million, down from $164.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted to 9% from 10% year over year.

Q3 Segment Highlights

UFP Retail Solutions: Net sales of $594 million, down 6.5% from last year. Segment adjusted EBITDA declined 21.8% to $39.9 million year over year.



UFP Packaging: Sales declined 1.7% to $394.9 million due to soft industrial activity and pricing pressure. Adjusted EBITDA contracted 0.2% to $34.3 million compared to the year-ago quarter.



UFP Construction: Net sales of $496.5 million, down 7.1% year over year, pressured by weak demand in multifamily housing and competitive pricing. Adjusted EBITDA tumbled year over year by 17.7% to $41.9 million.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.01 billion as of the third quarter of 2025, down from $1.19 billion at 2024-end. The current liquidity level is sufficient to meet the short-term obligation of $5.4 million. The long-term debt was $229.1 million as of the third quarter 2025-end, slightly down from $232 million at 2024-end.



As of the first nine months of 2025, the company repurchased 2.8 million shares for $291 million (or $103.04 per share). In October 2025, the company repurchased an additional 0.61 million shares for $56 million (or $91.03 per share).

UFPI’s Long-Term Outlook

Despite near-term challenges, UFP Industries remains committed to its long-term growth strategy. The company still aims to achieve annual unit sales growth of 7-10%, including contributions from bolt-on acquisitions, while driving at least 10% of total sales from new products. Additionally, UFP Industries targets EBITDA margins of 12.5%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -12.54% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, UFP Industries has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise UFP Industries has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.