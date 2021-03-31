Why Ubiquiti Stock Is Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) traded down more than 10% on Wednesday following a report claiming the maker of cloud-enabled Internet of Things devices downplayed a recent security breach.

So what

In January, Ubiquiti sent emails to customers notifying them of a recent security breach, saying certain user information such as names, email addresses, and passwords were potentially accessed. But according to a whistleblower, the company downplayed what was actually a "catastrophic" incident.

Image source: Getty Images.

KrebsOnSecurity, an influential blog, said that a security professional who helped the company respond to the breach contacted Krebs after raising concerns both internally at the company and with European data protection authorities. The source, who spoke to Krebs on the condition of anonymity, said that Ubiquiti falsely shifted blame for the incident onto a third party in part to "minimize the hit to its stock price."

Now what

As of this writing, Ubiquiti has not responded to the allegations. Although we don't yet know the full story, the stock price reaction is understandable.

We're entering a brave new world of technologies that, if used the wrong way, in effect can spy on households. Consumers are only going to buy the brands they trust, and a false step can make or break a company's products.

It is far too early to say exactly what happened with Ubiquiti or what the long-term impact on the business will be, but the whistleblower allegations clearly add to the risks associated with the company, and the stock is reacting to that added risk on Wednesday.

10 stocks we like better than Ubiquiti Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ubiquiti Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ubiquiti Inc.. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.