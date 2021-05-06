Markets
UBER

Why Uber Technologies Fell 9% Today

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) tumbled 9% on Thursday after the ridesharing tech leader missed analyst expectations for the first quarter.

So what

Although Uber reported that gross bookings grew 24% year over year, it was not enough to lift revenue, which plunged 41% from the same period in 2020, after adjusting for needing to reclassify its drivers in the U.K. as employees.

The $2.9 billion it generated as a whole, along with $853 million from its mobility segment -- the largest portion of its business -- was reduced by $600 million due to the reclassification.

Uber driver with passengers

Image source: Uber Technologies.

Now what

Uber's delivery business soared in the quarter, with gross bookings leaping 166% to $12.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA rising $113 million from last year. While that was not enough to overcome the mobility anchor dragging down the whole, it does bode well for the future.

Still, Uber and rival Lyft face a similar fate with their drivers in the U.S. Although the companies helped earn exemptions from a California law that sought to classify drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, the U.S. Secretary of Labor recently indicated he wants to apply the classification at the national level.

While his musings during an interview is not policy, it indicates the fight Uber and Lyft face in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Uber Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular