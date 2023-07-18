Why Uber Stock Popped on Tuesday

What happened

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) took its investors on a lucrative little ride Tuesday, as its share price accelerated more than 4% higher. This came after an analyst reminded the market that the stock is a No. 1 pick of his in its category for 2023.

Early this morning, Roth MKM's Rohit Kulkarni put a little fuel injection into his Uber price target. He significantly increased it to $59 per share from the previous $46. He maintained his buy recommendation as he did so.

The foundation of this is the analyst's new profitability estimates for both full-year 2023 and 2024. Kulkarni has raised his forecasts for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and earnings per share (EPS) by 15% for the two years.

He also waxed enthusiastic about Uber's rising free cash flow. Lastly, he said "potential non-fundamental catalysts" such as stock buybacks and being included in the benchmark S&P 500 index could also add value.

Given all this, Kulkarni was compelled to reiterate his opinion that Uber is the top internet stock on the market today -- even after a long bull run that has seen its share price rise by over 90% so far in 2023.

Can that rally continue? Much will depend on Uber's second-quarter earnings release, scheduled to be discussed in a conference call on Aug. 1 before market open.

Expectations are fairly high for the company, with analysts collectively estimating that it will be able to narrow its net loss considerably (to $0.01 per share, from the year-ago deficit of $1.33). They also believe Uber will show a notable 16% year-over-year jump in revenue, to $9.34 billion.

