Why Uber Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) rallied on Tuesday following a favorable court ruling for the ride-sharing specialist. The stock finished the trading session with a 5% gain.

So what

A California appeals court ruled that Uber and other ride-hailing companies can classify their drivers as independent contractors. The decision overturns a lower court ruling that had determined doing so was unconstitutional.

The decision will allow Uber to avoid substantial costs that it otherwise might have been forced to incur. For example, Uber and its rivals will not need to provide certain benefits or pay overtime to its drivers because they will not be considered employees.

But had the appeals court's ruling not been in Uber's favor, it could have made it difficult for the company to operate effectively in California. And had other states adopted similar rules, it might have jeopardized Uber's entire business model.

Additionally, Uber Chief Legal Officer Tony West said the ruling was "a victory for app-based workers," as it preserved "the unique flexibility of app-based work."

Now what

The decision helps to alleviate some regulatory risk that has weighed on Uber's stock price. However, the ruling is expected to be challenged in the California Supreme Court, so some risk remains.

Still, analysts and investors cheered the news. Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni, for one, estimates that Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash may have avoided as much as $170 million in additional costs due to the decision.

"The ruling clears the path for Uber's continued stock outperformance," Colantuoni said.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Uber Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DoorDash, Jefferies Financial Group, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.