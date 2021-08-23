Why Uber, Lyft and Other Gig Economy Stocks Will Bounce Back

The conventional wisdom is that the so-called gig economy, and rideshare companies in particular, are in trouble. Stock in both Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) are significantly lower in premarket trading after a California court ruled that Proposition 22, the ballot measure that allowed those companies and others to treat drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, was unconstitutional. If you think that sounds like a bit of a problem for UBER, LYFT, DASH and others, you are right. But if you think it is an absolute disaster, you have been watching too much sensationalized financial TV.

These stocks will bounce back quickly.

Keep in mind the fact that the talking heads who are clutching their pearls and nearly fainting at the news are in the ratings business, and “Does this mean bankruptcy for Uber?” is a much sexier question than, “Will customers pay an extra dollar or two for a ride?”

The latter, however, is much more relevant to the long-term prospects of the impacted companies.

It reminds me of the debate that raged at the time of the introduction of Obamacare. We were told then that requiring employers to offer healthcare to anyone who worked over thirty hours a week would surely result in a massive number of bankruptcies, maybe even the end of civilization as we know it. The founder and then CEO of Papa John’s (PZZA), John Schnatter, screamed at the time that giving his poverty-level wage workers health insurance would put up the cost of a pizza by fourteen cents. Oh, the horror!

That was in August of 2012, when PZZA was trading at around $25. Last week it hit a high of just over $130. What actually happened seems to have been that having squealed so loudly that a price increase was expected and blaming it on the President, Schnatter went from a fourteen-cent increase to about a dollar or so for his pizzas, and consumers didn’t care, or maybe just didn’t notice. Either way, profits increased, and the company continued to grow.

CEOs complaining about this kind of thing is understandable, but hindsight almost always makes their complaints sound like the whining of a spoiled child more than anything. Capitalism has survived, and thrived, in a regulated environment for centuries. Abolishing slavery, ending child labor, paying women a fair wage, reducing the work week to only five days, giving sick leave and vacation time, and a whole host of other things that incrementally raised businesses costs but allowed workers to accumulate wealth and buy more products have, over time, made the system stronger and increased wealth exponentially.

That history tells us that, before long, one of two things will happen in the case of Proposition 22. Either this ruling will be overturned on appeal on the logical basis that it was voted in, and the will of the majority should prevail, or the impacted companies will adjust to it and deal with it. Actually, there is a third way too, if you look out far enough. At some point, all this will be moot: autonomous delivery vehicles will take over and machines don’t need wages, let alone benefits.

It is all a storm in a teacup. It sounds ominous because talking heads make it sound that way, but that just creates an opportunity for those with a calmer, more logical view. The likelihood is that these stocks, or most of them at least, will bounce back quickly, so which should investors be looking at?

If pushed to choose between the stocks that were falling this morning, I think I would take LYFT, for one main reason. Food and grocery delivery businesses are vulnerable to suppliers starting their own delivery networks, but app-based ride hailing is here to stay, and, unlike their main competitor UBER, LYFT has already shown that they can rein in costs sufficiently to make a profit when they set their mind to it. That puts them in a better position to benefit, whatever the eventual outcome of the legal battle.

Whichever stock or stocks you favor, however, the important thing is that you understand that weakness in gig economy stocks on news like this is a buying opportunity, not a warning.

Do you want more articles and analysis like this? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one, long-time underperforming sector that is bouncing fast. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.