Why Uber Bounced Back Today

Shares of ride-hailing leader Uber Technologies were rallying today, up 5.8% as of 3:39 p.m. ET. While the overall markets were also having a good day in the wake of the Trump administration backing down from its most maximal tariff posture, Uber outperformed, with a return of more than twice that of the Nasdaq Composite.

Uber shareholders received good news, as the company inked another high-profile partnership in the emerging autonomous robotaxi world.

Can Uber aggregate robotaxis like it did human drivers?

One of the big overhangs for Uber is whether it will have as much value as a platform for autonomous vehicles as it had for human-driven cars. After all, the dynamics are different for each, with Uber perhaps losing a bit of its powerful network effect without human drivers on one side of its platform.

However, Uber is embracing autonomy, and believes it can add value as both a demand aggregator across autonomous platforms as well as a servicer of autonomous fleets. Early indications are that stance could work, as Uber's exclusive partnership with Waymo in Austin is massively increasing Waymo adoption early in that city's launch.

Today, major automaker Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) announced it, too, will be partnering with Uber, launching its own fleet of autonomous vehicles in Los Angeles through the Uber app starting in 2026. The fleet will consist of Volkswagen's Buzz ID minivans produced by the car giant and outfitted with self-driving sensors under Volkswagen's subsidiary Moia. But the project goes beyond just the L.A. launch, as Uber said the partnership will be expanded to other U.S. cities in the future.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in the release, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of autonomous mobility, and highlights both Volkswagen's and Uber's shared dedication to building the future of transportation."

Uber is doing a good job of handling disruption

The good news for Uber is that it is embracing the autonomous driving revolution early and head-on, as it seeks to become a valuable partner for several autonomous driving companies. These companies are essentially start-ups, even if they operate under large tech or auto companies, and therefore need to scale quickly.

If Uber can help with that, and if consumers gravitate toward a multibrand aggregator rather than a single autonomous brand app, Uber just might pull off the transition. Still, expect many twists and turns along the way to a fully autonomous future, which is still a ways off.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Volkswagen Ag.

