Why U.S.-China financial tension is hard to disarm

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Relations between the world’s two largest economies were already tense, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further increased the pressure. In this episode of The Exchange, James Fok explains how the relationship became so fraught, and why it’s unlikely to improve anytime soon.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/38bT6ob

