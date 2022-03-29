Markets

Why U.S.-China financial tension is hard to disarm

Contributor
Peter Thal Larsen Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Relations between the world’s two largest economies were already tense, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further increased the pressure. In this episode of The Exchange, James Fok explains how the relationship became so fraught, and why it’s unlikely to improve anytime soon.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/38bT6ob

Follow @peter_tl https://twitter.com/peter_tl on Twitter

(Editing by Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular