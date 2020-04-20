Why U.S. Bank Dividends Are Likely to Remain Safe

KBW analyst says that the “negative impact of dividend cuts at this point... outweighs the modest protection of capital in arguing that U.S. bank dividends are likely to remain safe for now.

KBW analyst says the “negative impact of dividend cuts at this point ... outweighs the modest protection of capital.”

Investors have worried about the health of U.S. bank dividends as banks have boosted their reserves in expectations of increased loan loss reserves. But now that many of the nation’s largest banks have released their first-quarter results, analysts say that the dividends are safe—at least for the moment.

This is because U.S. banks, unlike their European counterparts, which were pushed to suspend dividends by regulators, have historically been more profitable and paid out a lower percentage of those profits as dividends. Ordering a dividend cut, when the sector is already under pressure, would only weaken investor confidence, analysts say.

“We believe the negative impact of dividend cuts at this point—downward pressure on equity values and loss of market confidence—outweighs the modest protection of capital, and we believe that leading U.S. regulators understand this,” Frederick Cannon, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, wrote in a note Sunday.

However, if the economic situation deteriorates below some of the bank’s already dire worst-case scenario forecasts, dividends could come under pressure.

Just before earnings last week, JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon revealed that the bank ran an “extremely adverse scenario” in which GDP would plunge 35% in the second quarter without recovering and that unemployment would spike at 14% in the fourth quarter. Under such a situation, the bank’s board would weigh halting the dividend out of “extreme prudence.”

So far banks are not facing serious regulatory pressure to halt their dividends, though many on the fringes of Wall Street and Washington may think they should. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell weighed in earlier this month saying he doesn’t think suspending dividends is warranted at this time.

“Our banks are highly capitalized with more high-quality capital than we were before the financial crisis,” Powell said. “We will be watching to see how things evolve, but I do not think that step is appropriate at this time.”

Ahead of the pandemic, U.S., the payout ratio for the largest banks was roughly 30%. That ratio is sure to increase as bank profits have taken a dive and banks maintain their dividend. With banks halting buyback programs, however, they still have room to pay out their dividends. The median expected payout ratio for large U.S. and Japanese banks is 59%, by KBW’s measure.

Of course, there is wide variation among the banks. By KBW’s analysis, Wells Fargo (WFC) estimated payout ratio is 169%. Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan will largely pay out all of their profits as dividends. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS) have payout ratios of roughly 60%, reflecting the investment banks’ smaller loan books that may be hit by the economic downturn. Bank of America’s (BAC) projected payout ratio is 51%, by KBW’s measure.

Compare those figures with the banks’ European counterparts, which would have been paying out 151% had dividends not been cut -- further crimping the European banks’ capital.

At least for now, U.S. bank investors have some breathing room.

Write to Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.