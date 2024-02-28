Why U.S. Bancorp (USB) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with U.S. Bancorp (USB) standing at $41.22, reflecting a -0.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.55%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 4.55% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of U.S. Bancorp in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.72 billion, down 5.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $27.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.82% and -1.18%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.51% downward. As of now, U.S. Bancorp holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.61.

It is also worth noting that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

