Why U.K. Stocks Look Set to Outperform Their U.S. Equivalents

If you are reading Nasdaq.com, you probably don’t need me to tell you that U.S. stocks have been flying since March. The S&P 500 is up over forty percent from the March 23 low and we started hitting all-time high marks again back in November. In some ways that makes sense. As promised, there are now available vaccines and it is starting to look like the almost total economic shutdown designed to fight coronavirus in the spring is not going to be repeated, no matter how bad things get in the second, third, or even fourth waves. Still, at these levels, stocks are pricing in a perfect outcome and the evidence so far suggests that outcome may be delayed, if it even comes at all.

A lack of central coordination has led to a vaccine rollout that has been, at best, patchy, with way less than the predicted 20 million Americans getting shots at this point. Covid-19 is rampant, with some areas of the country hitting max capacity in hospitals and with infection and death rates still rising. The unemployment rate is falling, although this morning's numbers hint at a reversal of that positive trend and, at 6.7%, it is still around twice what it was at the end of last year.

That creates a problem for investors. We know that at some point, things will return to normal, but that point is fully priced into stocks, even though it still looks some way off. The answer may be to look for other places where the recovery, and therefore stock prices, have lagged in comparison, but where the prognosis is the same, if not better.

Somewhere like the U.K., maybe.

Before I say anything else, I should make one thing clear. I am English, so there is a chance that I am subconsciously showing some “homer” bias here. However, the argument for buying British stocks through something like the iShares MSCI UK ETF (EWU) seems logical enough. If nothing else, there is the simple matter of relative value:

As you can see, while the S&P stands sixteen percent above its 1-year ago mark, EWU is still fourteen percent lower than it was a year ago. Given that the economic bounce-back has been a lot slower there than here that is logical, but in many ways, the outlook in the U.K. is now better than in the U.S.

First and foremost, there is some kind of a Brexit trade deal with the E.U. It is not ideal and still makes trade clunky for most companies on both sides, but at least the uncertainty and the prospect of no deal at all is now out of the way. That has to be a positive.

Then there are the prospects with regard to the pandemic. I know from my personal contacts that there are a lot of people in the U.K. who believe that the Boris Johnson-led government’s response to coronavirus has been either inept or overly cautious but there still seems to be a general willingness there to do the right thing. As the virus gains ground again, people understand the correlation between that and the relaxation of preventative measures so, as painful as it is to go back to lockdowns and the like, they seem to be generally accepting of the need to do so. That will cause underperformance for now economically but should set up for a strong recovery in the future.

And that future may be closer in the U.K. than the U.S. The vaccine distribution and administration has been far from perfect there and the country is behind America in terms of vaccinations per 100 people, but the smaller population makes the prognosis a bit better despite that. Getting doses to 65 million people in an area the size of Florida is less of a logistical problem that to 332 million in a country as big as America, especially given the chaos that has come from the decision here to leave it to individual states to make decisions about who gets vaccinated and when.

On a personal, anecdotal level, I can tell you that there are a lot of people in the U.K. who are, as they would say, a little bit miffed, or even thoroughly fed up. They were hit hard by the virus and are still restricted in terms of movement, contact, and commerce. However, from an economic perspective, that makes it likely that once things start to improve, they will do so rapidly, whereas America’s relatively cavalier attitude to masks and social distancing raises the chances of prolonged issues.

Given that and a resolution, albeit an imperfect one, to the Brexit issue, U.K. stocks look set to outperform their U.S. equivalents as this year progresses, and an investment in EWU or another U.K. stock ETF could well outperform domestic holdings.

