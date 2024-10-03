Why Tyson Foods (TSN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Tyson Foods (TSN) standing at $58.07, reflecting a -1.93% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the meat producer had lost 9.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.64, reflecting a 72.97% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.33 billion, indicating a 0.17% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 11.23% decrease. Right now, Tyson Foods possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Tyson Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.55. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.55.

Meanwhile, TSN's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.34.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

