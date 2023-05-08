Why Tyson Foods Stock Tumbled Today

What happened

Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) were falling today after the world's largest poultry producer posted disappointing results in its second-quarter earnings report and cut its full-year guidance.

As a result, the stock closed down 16.4%.

So what

Tyson, which is also a leading processor of beef and pork and owns brands like Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Ball Park, said that revenue in the quarter was flat at $13.1 billion, which was below estimates at $13.62 billion.

Lower prices for beef and pork weighed on results as volume in the quarter rose 3.3%, but that was offset by a 3.2% decline in the average price.

High animal feed and cattle costs are squeezing the company, and Tyson faces difficult comparisons with the pandemic period when disruption from COVID-19 helped lead to higher prices.

Adjusted operating margin shrunk from 8.9% in the quarter a year ago to 0.5%, and it reported an adjusted per-share loss of $0.04, compared to a per-share profit of $2.29 in the quarter a year ago and much worse than estimates at a per-share profit of $0.80.

CEO Donnie King said,

While the current protein market is challenging, we have a strong growth strategy in place and are bullish on our long-term outlook. We saw strong performance in our branded foods business and continue to be laser-focused on meeting customer needs and planning the future with them.

Now what

Looking ahead, the company cut its full-year revenue forecast from $55 billion to $57 billion to $53 billion to $54 billion, which implies 1% revenue growth at the midpoint and was worse than the analyst consensus at $55 billion.

The company also cut its bottom-line guidance and called for an adjusted operating margin near 0% in beef, pork, and chicken and an expected adjusted operating margin of 8% to 10%.

One analyst said those margins imply earnings per share (EPS) in the "mid $1.50 range" and 2024 EPS below the analyst consensus.

Tyson stock should eventually recover, and it's already taking steps to cut costs, announcing layoffs in April. However, the sell-off is understandable as the company is clearly being impacted by inflation and lower prices.

10 stocks we like better than Tyson Foods

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tyson Foods wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2023

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.