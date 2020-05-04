Markets
TSN

Why Tyson Foods Stock Fell 8% on Monday

Contributor
Jon Quast The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) headed lower on Monday, after the company reported earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. While sales remained strong, the company offered a glimpse into the ongoing ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic for its business. Shares fell 8% during the session as a result.

So what

Tyson's overall quarterly sales grew 4% year over year, while earnings according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) fell 15% to $1.00 per share. GAAP results often provide a more realistic pulse of the business, but in this case, they included a one-time gain that distorted results. Adjusted earnings per share fell 36%. Falling profitability is partly the result of lost productivity due to the coronavirus.

A man has his head down on a table with a down stock chart in the background.

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors are likely more concerned with Tyson's guidance. The company said it expects demand for meat to remain strong. But it's unsure how well it can handle the demand. There wasn't specific guidance, but management said it expects operating costs to climb and production volume to fall for the remainder of 2020.

Now what

One might be encouraged by Q2 sales growth, but it's logical to assume Tyson's results will get uglier in the third quarter. Consider that Q2 ended on March 28, a period that largely excluded the drag from stay-at-home orders but included the benefit of pantry packing. Since the quarter ended, the company closed its largest pork plant, as it has struggled maintaining a workforce large enough to do the job while still keeping everyone healthy. And other plants aren't operating at full capacity. 

Tyson offers essential consumer products that aren't likely to fall out of style, but the U.S. food supply chain is strained due to COVID-19. Tyson will likely remain challenged until the situation normalizes, something that's outside of its control.

10 stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tyson Foods wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular