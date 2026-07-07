Why Tyson Foods' Prepared Foods Business Is Driving Long-Term Growth

Tyson Foods, Inc.’s TSN Prepared Foods business continued to stand out in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 as steady execution, brand strength and consumer-focused innovation continued to support its long-term growth.



The segment delivered sales of $2.51 billion, up 4.8% year over year, while volume increased 0.4%. Adjusted segment operating income rose 7% to $352 million, and the adjusted operating margin expanded to 14% from 13.7% a year ago. Notably, the improvement came despite roughly $50 million of higher commodity costs in the quarter.



The performance reflected strong consumer demand, disciplined execution and continued market share gains. In the quarter, Tyson Foods gained share in volume, dollars and units. Volume share increased 70 basis points and dollar share rose 50 basis points. Distribution gains, product innovation, improved promotional efficiency and targeted marketing and promotion investments supported the results. The company also recorded share gains across bacon, lunchmeat, dinner sausage and snacking categories.



Innovation remained another important driver. Tyson Foods is using AI-driven consumer insights to identify emerging preferences and accelerate product development. The company recently launched its Jimmy Dean higher-protein breakfast platform, including protein sandwiches, bowls and high-protein waffles. These products are delivering stronger consumer takeaway, attracting younger consumers and already capturing meaningful retail share.



Operational discipline has also helped offset inflationary pressures. While commodity inputs for Prepared Foods increased during the quarter and packaging costs moved higher, disciplined pricing, value engineering and supplier programs helped mitigate these cost increases.



Tyson Foods reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted operating income outlook of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion for the Prepared Foods segment. The combination of resilient demand, value-added offerings and operational discipline continues to position the business as an important driver of the company’s long-term growth.

Tyson Foods’ Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 3.1% in the past month compared with the broader Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 4.8% and 0.7%, respectively. TSN has outperformed the industry’s decline of 1.3% during the same period.

TSN Stock's Past Month Performance



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Is Tyson Foods a Value Play Stock?

Tyson Foods currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 13, which is up from the industry average of 12.36. This valuation places the stock at a premium relative to peers, indicating broader market expectations around its business stability and ability to navigate current cost and demand dynamics.

TSN P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 254.9% from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA holds a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 30% and 73.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Hormel Foods Corporation HRL develops, processes and distributes various meat, nuts and other food products to foodservice, convenience store and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. HRL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hormel Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 1.5% and 9.5%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

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Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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