Why TXO Partners LP (TXO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The latest trading session saw TXO Partners LP (TXO) ending at $19.11, denoting a +0.74% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.3% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

The upcoming earnings release of TXO Partners LP will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, down 60.2% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $82.36 million, indicating a 10.45% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.02% higher. TXO Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, TXO Partners LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.93. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.51 for its industry.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, placing it within the top 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.