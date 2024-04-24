Why TXO Partners LP (TXO) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Investors might want to bet on TXO Partners LP (TXO), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for TXO Partners LP, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.24 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of -17.24%.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXO Partners LP has increased 8% because one estimate has moved higher while two have gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.28 per share, representing a year-over-year change of -4.48%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, two estimates have moved up for TXO Partners LP versus one negative revision. This has pushed the consensus estimate 11.27% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped TXO Partners LP earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for TXO Partners LP have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 5.2% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.