Why Two Stocks Had Dramatically Different Reactions to Job Cuts

Over the last 24 hours or so, two separate but related companies announced big cuts in staff, with vastly different effects on their stock. When Boeing (BA) said yesterday that they were cutting 12,000 jobs, their stock jumped. By contrast when American Airlines (AAL) announced 5,000 job losses this morning, their stock fell. There were other factors of course, but the difference in the reactions was striking.

Most of the time, if you can detach yourself from the human tragedy of job loss and the negative impact on the economy overall, job cuts during times like this are a good thing for the companies involved. Lean times lead to corporations cutting fat and, when things return to normal, these companies emerge as better run, more efficient organizations.

That makes the difference in the market reaction here even more puzzling. Boeing’s cuts were focused on production workers, while American Airlines’ were made to middle management. One would think that “fat-trimming” pen-pushers is more likely to lead to greater efficiency and be more likely to turn out to have long-term benefits than cutting blue collar workers who actually make things. The market, however, reacted as if the opposite were true.

Some will see this as another example of Wall Street seeing workers as dispensable commodities with limited worth, while overvaluing “management,” but it is probably more about other news and long-term prospects than a fundamental disdain for working people.

Boeing announced shortly after the cuts that they are resuming production of their troubled 737-Max airliner. Their CEO also talked about “green shoots” appearing in their airline business, which is obviously encouraging, and pointed out that Boeing isn’t solely reliant on air travel and has other very profitable divisions, most notably defense contracting.

American, on the other hand, has been trying to offset persistent speculation about another bankruptcy. Their CEO has made it clear in the last few days that that is not an option they are even considering. You would think too that they would benefit from those green shoots that Boeing talked of, but the market apparently sees the announcement of job cuts here as another reason to be fearful rather than as a necessary, but ultimately reassuring move.

So, what does all this mean for investors?

It seems to me that the most important news here is getting lost. The fact that American Airlines is not considering bankruptcy and is actively taking moves to prepare for a long haul out of the current situation is actually extremely good news considering where the stock is. AAL has bounced off the lows, but still closed yesterday more than 60% off its recent high.

That is understandable in some ways, since the airline industry is likely to face long-lasting effects from the pandemic, but if you accept that bankruptcy is off the table, history suggests that AAL is a decent long-term buy. While this is a unique situation in some ways, the airlines have seen sudden big drops in traffic before, whether that was post-9/11, during the recession, or any one of a number of other times. Those haven’t always ended well for shareholders, but traffic has always recovered.

One could argue though that Boeing is setting itself up for some short-term problems. Long-term, their size and strategic importance, particularly on the defense side of things, will ensure that they survive to take advantage of the good times when they come. But let’s not forget that the stock was falling even before coronavirus. The 737-Max problems were getting worse with every bit of news, and they're not going away any time soon. Restarting production of that airliner sends a positive signal, but it could turn out to be a short-term liability rather than an advantage.

In the long run, the chances are that both BA and AAL will be fine, and that both stocks will move significantly higher over the next few months. For now, though, the different reactions to similar news mean that AAL is at what looks like a good entry point for a trade, while those looking to buy BA might want to wait for a pullback.

