Why Twilio (TWLO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Twilio (TWLO) standing at $99.26, reflecting a -1.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.71%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 19.78% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Twilio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.92, indicating a 15% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.14 billion, showing an 8.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $4.8 billion, which would represent changes of +16.62% and +7.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Twilio presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Twilio is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.87.

We can additionally observe that TWLO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.