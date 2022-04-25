Why Twilio Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications platform, were climbing today as some technology stocks considered to be stay-at-home stocks rose amid increasing COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The tech stock jumped by as much as 5.5% today and had gained 3.3% as of 3:19 p.m. ET.

So what

Some investors are starting to warm back up to companies that help people communicate virtually as China continues to implement its zero-COVID policy.

China put the entire city of Shanghai into lockdown last month, and some experts believe that Beijing could be next. The Chinese government's strict COVID restrictions are hampering some companies, but they're also boosting investor sentiment in virtual communication companies like Twilio.

Twilio helps companies around the world implement text messaging systems, video chatting, live video streaming, and even email. With no end in sight for China's lockdowns, some investors appear to be coming back to technology companies that could help boost communications during COVID restrictions.

Now what

While Twilio investors are no doubt happy with today's gains, they may also want to temper some of their expectations for the company's stock -- at least for right now.

The stock market has been particularly volatile lately, and Twilio's share price is still down 67% over the past 12 months. That doesn't mean its stock can't rebound, but investors are processing a lot of daily news, including COVID, rising inflation, and the war in Ukraine.

With so much for investors to be digesting, it's likely that Twilio -- and other technology stocks -- could continue to experience significant share-price swings in the coming months.

10 stocks we like better than Twilio

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Twilio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.