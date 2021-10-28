Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive.

So what

Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. The company also continues to find success with selling more services to its existing clients, as evidenced by its dollar-based net expansion rate of 131%. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

"We delivered another quarter of strong growth at scale in the third quarter as companies continue to turn to Twilio in this digital-first world," CEO Jeff Lawson said in a press release.

Twilio's shares sank on Thursday. Image source: Getty Images.

Still, Twilio remains unprofitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. It posted an operating loss of $232.3 million, compared to a loss of $112.3 million in the prior-year period. Twilio's net loss per share, in turn, checked in at $1.26, versus $0.79 in Q3 2020.

Yet on an adjusted basis, Twilio reported per-share earnings of $0.01. That bested Wall Street's expectations for a loss of $0.15.

Now what

Investors, however, appeared to be more concerned about Twilio's guidance. Management expects the company to generate an adjusted per-share loss of between $0.23 and $0.26 in the fourth quarter. Analysts had forecast a loss of only $0.10 per share.

Twilio also said that George Hu resigned from his position as chief operating officer. Chief financial officer Khozema Shipchandler will take on the role in addition to his existing duties.

10 stocks we like better than Twilio

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Twilio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.