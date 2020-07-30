Why Twilio Stock Jumped 5.8% Today

What happened

Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) rose as much as 5.8% on Wednesday, goosed by another bullish analyst note.

So what

Rosenblatt analyst Ryan Koontz raised his price target on Twilio's stock from $150 to $235 per share, without changing the stock's "neutral" rating. In other words, Koontz expects Twilio's share prices to rise about as fast as the broader market in the near term, and it was time to update the price target to reflect rising stock prices.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $250 per share and has now gained 154% since the market bottom in March. Twilio benefits from the COVID-19 pandemic's work-from-home and stay-at-home orders because its cloud-based communication tools help other companies set up and manage their own remote communications functions.

10 stocks we like better than Twilio

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Twilio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Anders Bylund owns shares of Twilio. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.