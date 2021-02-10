Why Twilio Stock Gained Today

What happened

Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) were trading 6% higher as of 1:33 p.m. EST Wednesday, after a Wall Street firm boosted its price target on the stock. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised his price target from $375 to $450, which represents approximately 11% upside from Tuesday's closing price, and reiterated his overweight (equivalent to buy) rating on the stock.

Turrin is bullish on Twilio heading into the communication technology company's fourth-quarter earnings release; he expects that the report will show that the ongoing shift to remote work, a busy holiday shopping season, and the 2020 election combined to have positive impacts on usage and engagement during the period. Additionally, Twilio's $3.2 billion acquisition of leading customer data platform player Segment closed in November, and it should start contributing to the company's financial results soon.

"Although TWLO shares have performed impressively over the trailing twelve months (+233% vs. NASDAQ +47%), we continue to think FY21 and beyond sets up well for shares given a series of emerging use cases (remote contact center, telemedicine, etc.), synergistic benefits from Segment, and continued market leadership in digitizing customer interactions across channels," Turrin wrote in a research note to investors.

Twilio is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 17. The company's guidance calls for revenue in the range of $450 million to $455 million, which should translate into an adjusted net loss per share of $0.08 to $0.011. Analysts are currently looking for $454.2 million in sales and an adjusted net loss per share of $0.08.

