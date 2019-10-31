Why Twilio Stock Fell as Much as 14% Today

What happened

Shares of business software platform provider Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell as much as 13.8% on Thursday following the release of strong third-quarter results with a side of disappointing guidance. By 12:40 p.m. EDT, the stock had recovered slightly to a loss of 12.2%.

So what

Twilio's third-quarter sales rose 75% year over year, stopping at $295 million. Adjusted earnings landed at $0.03 per share, 57% below the $0.07 per share seen in the year-ago quarter. Your average analyst would have settled for earnings near $0.01 per share on revenues of approximately $288 million.

The story changes when you look ahead. Twilio's fourth-quarter range of revenue guidance centered on $313 million, and adjusted earnings should land near $0.02 per share. The analyst consensus had been calling for earnings closer to $0.07 per share and sales of roughly $322 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

For what it's worth, the fourth-quarter analyst view expected Twilio's revenue growth to match the rate of expansion seen in the third quarter. The actual guidance points to a slightly slower year-over-year growth rate of roughly 68%. This provider of corporate communications tools that businesses can add to their in-house systems and processes is barely profitable, and its market value is largely based on the prospect of continued hypergrowth. Therefore, any sign of a slowdown can give Twilio's stock a drastic haircut.

That's what happened today, slamming the brakes on Twilio's skyrocketing stock price gains. But don't cry for Twilio's shareholders. This stock is still trading 63% higher on a year-over-year basis on sky-high valuation ratios such as 340 times forward earnings and 17 times sales. We're still looking at a classic growth stock here, albeit one that appears to have hit a speed bump.

Find out why Twilio is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Twilio is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.