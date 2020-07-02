Why Twilio Stock Climbed 11% in June

What happened

Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) gained 11% in June, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Last month's double-digit gains followed a 76% pop for the stock in May.

^SPX data by YCharts

The digital communications stock gained ground in June in conjunction with market momentum and a string of price target hikes from prominent analysts. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news for Twilio last month, but overwhelmingly positive coverage from leading firms helped the stock expand on the big gains it posted following stellar first-quarter results in May.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Analysts bumped their outlooks for Twilio stock after the company delivered an unexpected non-GAAP (adjusted) profit and blew past sales estimates in the first quarter while evidence of continued tailwinds emerged. Shares may have also gotten a boost from a surge of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. pointing to an extension of heightened demand for digital communications services.

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron published a note on June 1 raising his one-year price target from $160 to $230 per share and maintaining an "outperform" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's Brent Bracelin upgraded the stock from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and bumped his price target from $135 to $225. Northland's analyst Michael Latimore upped his price target on the stock from $170 to $225 in a note on June 22, and analyst Heather Bellini raised the target at Goldman Sachs from $137 to $225 per share.

Now what

Twilio has continued to climb early in July's trading. The stock is up roughly 7% in the month so far.

TWLO data by YCharts

Twilio's business has been red hot amid surging demand for its video, voice, and messaging technologies, and the company anticipates delivering another period of strong growth for the quarter that ended in June. Management is guiding for revenue between $365 million and $370 million in the second quarter -- good for year-over-year growth of 34% at the midpoint of the target. The company anticipates an adjusted loss between $0.08 and $0.11 in the period.

Twilio is valued at roughly 21 times this year's expected sales.

10 stocks we like better than Twilio

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Twilio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.