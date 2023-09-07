Why TuSimple Holdings Stock Raced 13% Higher Today

What happened

In the category of "better late than never," TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) finally published its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Thursday. Happily for investors who might have been anxious about its contents during the long wait, the earnings report contained some positive elements. As a result, the market sent the autonomous-truck developer's shares more than 13% higher today.

After months of delay, TuSimple's quarterly report finally saw the light of day Thursday morning. It showed that the company, which is still in its early stages, booked $1.9 million in revenue, down slightly (by 0.2%) from the same period of 2021.

Its net loss deepened, but not worryingly so, to $138 million ($0.61 per share) from the year-ago quarter's $115 million.

Zooming out to full-year 2022 results, divulged in a regulatory filing, the top-line figure was a shade over $9.3 billion, well up from 2021's $6.3 million. The net loss was considerably narrower at $472 million versus the previous year's nearly $737 million shortfall.

Another positive was the vehicle company's coffers: At the end of last year, it had just under $995 million worth of cash, equivalents, and investments.

In its earnings release, TuSimple attributed some of its improvements to a restructuring and a strategic refocus. It quoted CEO Cheng Lu as saying, "We improved corporate governance and restructured the organization in an effort to better align with overall industry timelines."

