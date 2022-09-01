Why Turquoise Hill Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) jumped on Thursday after the Canadian mineral exploration and development company struck a deal to be acquired by mining giant Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO). As of 3:15 p.m. ET, Turquoise Hill's stock price was up more than 13%.

So what

Under the terms of the agreement, Rio Tinto will buy the roughly 49% of Turquoise Hill's stock it doesn't already own for 43 Canadian dollars ($32.68) per share. The all-cash deal values Turquoise Hill at approximately CA$8.7 billion.

Turquoise Hill rejected Rio Tinto's original offer of CA$25.68 per share back in March. It also declined Rio Tinto's revised offer of CA$40 per share in August. The two companies then formed a special committee of independent directors to determine a fair price for shareholders. The new offer of CA$43 per share reflects the committee's deliberations.

Two-thirds of Turquoise Hill's investors -- including a majority of minority shareholders -- must approve the deal if it's to proceed. The vote is expected to take place in the fourth quarter, and the transaction is anticipated to close soon after that.

Now what

Acquiring Turquoise Hill would give Rio Tinto a 66% stake in a massive copper and gold mine in Mongolia. Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi, a Mongolian state-owned company, owns the remaining 34% of the mine.

"Rio Tinto is committed to moving Oyu Tolgoi forward in direct partnership with the Government of Mongolia to realize its full potential for all stakeholders," Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm said in a press release. "This agreement represents another significant step following the recent commencement of the underground operations, and will simplify governance, improve efficiency, and create greater certainty of funding for the long-term success of the Oyu Tolgoi project."

Although coronavirus-related disruptions and recession fears have contributed to a steep fall in copper prices from their highs back in March, demand for copper is predicted to rise sharply over the coming decade, due to the material's heavy use in electric vehicles and renewable energy projects.

10 stocks we like better than Turquoise Hill Resources

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Turquoise Hill Resources wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.