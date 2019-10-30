Why Tupperware Stock Got Demolished Today

What happened

Shares of Tupperware (NYSE: TUP) have gotten demolished today, down by 31% as of noon EDT, after the maker of food storage, kitchen products, and beauty accessories reported third-quarter earnings results. Investors were dismayed by falling profits and a reduction in full-year guidance.

So what

Revenue in the third quarter declined to $418.1 million, missing the consensus estimate of $426.6 million. That translated into adjusted net income of $21.1 million, or $0.43 per share, well below the $0.62 per share in adjusted profits that analysts were expecting. The company said the bottom line took a hit from an impairment charge for indefinite-lived intangible assets, which was related to increased reserves for accounts receivables and inventories. Tupperware is coping with lower collections and higher sales returns.

Image source: Getty Images.

"Sales for the third quarter ended in line with our forecasted guidance as the challenging trends we've been experiencing in Brazil, China, and US & Canada persisted as we expected," CEO Tricia Stitzel said in a statement. "Profitability was adversely affected by accounting reserves related to our Fuller Mexico beauty business and adjustments to our tax provision."

Now what

Tupperware also cut its full-year guidance, and now expects total revenue for 2019 to fall 12% to 14%, compared to its prior forecast of a 9% to 11% decline. Earnings per share as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) are now expected to be $1.93 to $1.99, down from the previous range of $2.94 to $3.09. Adjusted earnings per share should be $2.77 to $2.83, down from the prior outlook of $3.45 to $3.60.

Local currency sales for 2019 are forecast to decline 8% to 10%, which Tupperware attributed to "difficult consumer trends in key markets."

10 stocks we like better than Tupperware Brands

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tupperware Brands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.