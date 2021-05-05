Why Tupperware Brands Popped 15.3% on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) jumped as much as 15.3% in trading on Wednesday after the company reported first-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day up 6.2%.

So what

Revenue was up 22% compared to the first quarter of 2021 to $460.3 million, and the company swung from a net loss of $7.8 million to a profit of $45.3 million, or $0.85 per share. Analysts were only expecting $434.0 million in revenue and earnings of $0.54 per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

Management said that North American sales were up 45% to $146.5 million to lead the business. And the company's digital tools to reach customers are helping them increase revenue around the world.

Now what

The strong earnings beat is the main reason shares are up today. But longer-term investors should be focusing on how Tupperware can improve its bottom line by increasing efficiency. For example, selling, general, and administrative expenses increased just 3% to $249.4 million, but still represent 54% of total sales dollars. If management can grow the top line and lower operating costs, the company could be a great growth stock long-term.

10 stocks we like better than Tupperware Brands

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tupperware Brands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.