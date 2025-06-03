Why TSMC (TSM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $197.61, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had gained 10.45% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TSMC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.29, up 54.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.66 billion, up 42.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.19 per share and a revenue of $115.46 billion, demonstrating changes of +30.54% and +28.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TSMC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.09% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. TSMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TSMC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.2. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.2 of its industry.

It's also important to note that TSM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.02.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.