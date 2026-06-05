Why TSMC Is a Better AI Stock to Hold Right Now Than Broadcom

AI spending remains concentrated around advanced computing infrastructure, benefiting companies involved in chip design, manufacturing, packaging and memory. Yet, recent market actions suggest that investors are increasingly distinguishing between companies benefiting from broad-based AI spending and those reliant on specific customer programs.

Following Broadcom's AVGO latest earnings report, the stock stumbled despite the company surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings and revenues. The weakness reflected investor concerns over the company's sluggish guidance and the pace of future growth in certain AI-related programs.

This also triggered a broad pullback across several semiconductor stocks, including other AI infrastructure names. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM or TSMC, however, has bucked the trend, supported by its raised 2026 outlook and continued strong demand for leading-edge process technologies. The company's broad exposure to AI customers and applications reduces its dependence on any single AI architecture, product cycle or deployment program.

Month to date, TSMC has risen 6.4% against Broadcom’s 6.2% dip. Advanced Micro Devices AMD and NVIDIA NVDA have underperformed the stock during this period, with gains of 1.4% and 3.6%, respectively.

Month-to-Date Stock Comparison



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AI Demand and Financial Strength Fuel Near- and Long-Term Growth

Growth Drivers: On TSMC's last-reported first-quarter 2026earnings call management raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 30% in dollar terms, reflecting continued strength in AI and high-performance computing demand. The company noted that AI-related demand remains extremely robust, driven by rising compute requirements associated with the shift from generative AI to agentic AI applications.

The growth outlook is further supported by persistent shortages in leading-edge manufacturing capacity. TSMC indicated that demand for advanced 3-nanometer technologies used in HPC and AI applications continues to exceed available supply, prompting the company to increase its 2026 capital spending expectations toward the high end of its $52-$56 billion range.

Management also emphasized that AI-driven demand remains strong enough to justify additional N3 capacity expansion globally.

Importantly, TSMC benefits from a broad customer base spanning leading AI chip designers, cloud providers and custom silicon developers. As AI infrastructure spending expands, the company remains positioned to capture growth across multiple end markets rather than relying on the success of any single AI product or platform.

Financial Flexibility: A strong financial position is an added plus for TSMC. At the end of the first quarter, the company held approximately $109 billion in cash and equivalents against total debt of about $34 billion, resulting in a sizable net cash position. Combined with shareholders' equity of nearly $187.5 billion, this financial strength provides TSMC with ample flexibility to fund its aggressive capital expansion plans, including investments in advanced-node manufacturing and packaging technologies. The company's solid liquidity and conservative leverage should support both near-term capacity additions to meet AI demand and long-term investments aimed at maintaining its technology leadership.



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Impressive Near-term Price Target

Based on short-term price targets offered by 13 analysts, the average price target for TSMC represents a roughly $14 increase from the last closing price of $436.69.



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Of the 17 recommendations deriving the current average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), 13 are Strong Buy and two are Buy. This positive analyst sentiment suggests that Wall Street remains confident in the company's growth prospects.



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Final Take: Hold TSM Now

While TSMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), the stock appears well-positioned for investors to maintain their exposure amid the recent semiconductor-sector pullback. Unlike many AI-focused chip companies whose future is tied to specific products or customer programs, TSMC benefits from broad-based demand across the AI ecosystem. The company's raised 2026 growth outlook, continued capacity expansion, strong balance sheet and diversified customer base provide visibility into both near-term and long-term growth.

With AI-related demand remaining robust and analysts continuing to project upside from current levels, long-term investors may find it prudent to hold TSMC shares and participate in the ongoing expansion of AI infrastructure spending. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.