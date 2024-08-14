Why TSM Stock Remains a Top Buy in 2024 Despite The Incredible Run-Up

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Shares of chip-giant Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) have cooled off lately following the broader market slowdown and geopolitical tensions. However, over the course of the year, the stock has been on fire, surging 61% year to date. Given its indispensable role in powering the AI revolution, TSM stock remains as attractive as ever.

TSM has top players in global chip manufacturing for major tech firms. Despite geopolitical risks, its critical role in the tech supply chain supports a bullish outlook. TSM’s chip manufacturing dominance drives demand and suggests further growth.

AI-Driven Q2 Results Dazzle

TSM’s second-quarter results came in hot, posting another resounding beat across both lines. The tech behemoth has consistently outperformed expectations over the past four quarters, delivering positive earnings surprises each time with an impressive average surprise of 6%.

Revenues during the quarter came in at $20.8 billion, roughly 33% higher on a year-over-year basis. Additionally, its earnings per American depositary receipt came in at $1.48, up substantially from the $1.14 posted in the prior-year period.

Its high-performance computing division received a massive boost from AI, driving 52% of quarterly revenue while jumping 28% sequentially. Smartphone sales accounted for roughly one-third of sales, dropping by 1% sequentially.

As we look ahead, TSM expects third-quarter sales to come in at $22.4 billion to $23.2 billion, representing 32% of YOY growth and 9.5% sequentially.

For the full year, the firm lifted its top-line forecast to surpass the mid-20% range, up from its earlier low-to mid-20% outlook. Though these numbers may seem like a tall order, TSM’s results over the past few months suggest it’s more than on the track.

July’s revenue soared 44.7% YOY to almost NT$257 billion, fueled by skyrocketing demand for AI chips. Moreover, it posted a 23.6% month-over-month boost from June’s NT$207.87 billion sales.

Technicals Point To More Upside Ahead

With TSM stock’s impressive surge, many investors are questioning whether there’s still room for expansion. It has lost 11% of its value in the past month but is still up north of 61% YTD. However, it’s still a considerable 13.62% behind its 52-week high price of $193.47.

Furthermore, Based on TSM’s projected performance for 2025, its stock appears relatively undervalued. Its P/E ratio for fiscal year 2025 is 17.91 times compared to its current trailing P/E of 29.9.

This suggests that TSM stock will likely generate substantial earnings growth, making it an attractive pick at current levels. Investors anticipating robust future growth and a potential stock rerating should seize the opportunity to buy as earnings keep climbing.

On top of that, TSM stock’s 9-day and 100-day relative strength index levels remain strong, indicating underlying momentum. Moreover, historical volatility has dropped significantly, especially over the longer 100-day period.

This decline in volatility points to a stabilization phase, which could precede a sustained rally ahead. Also, based on its mean target price of $204.71, TSM stock trades at a substantial bargain of over 22%.

The Bottom Line on TSM Stock

TSM wrapped up another solid quarter, led by soaring revenue and profits, prompting it to raise its full-year revenue guidance. Given its mission-critical role in AI, all signs point to further upside, backed by strong fundamentals and promising technical indicators.

As we look ahead, customers are rapidly adopting smaller nodes, with its upcoming 2nm technology expected to add significantly to its top-and-bottom-line performances.

Also, in preparation for the heightened demand for AI chips, TSM has increased its full-year capital expenditure forecast to $30 billion to $32 billion to expand capacity.

Therefore, it’s an excellent time to drive future growth, with pricing and cost management playing key roles in maximizing returns.

