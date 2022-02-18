Why Trupanion Was Sinking by 14% This Week

What happened

Shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) weren't exactly a safe bet this week after the company published its fourth-quarter results.

While some growth figures in that report were encouraging, certain metrics left something to be desired. Compounding that, a clutch of analysts cut their price targets on the stock. When the smoke cleared, Trupanion shares were down by nearly 14% week to date as of late trading on Friday.

So what

In terms of headline fundamentals, Trupanion actually did fairly well for the quarter in terms of analyst expectations. Its top-line figure was $194.4 million, which was above the prognosticator consensus of just over $193.1 million. And the company's per-share net loss of $0.17 was far narrower than the $0.95 collective estimate.

But those analysts have concerns about the pet insurance specialist's stock, and after the earnings release, some expressed them by trimming their price targets. Few of these cuts were drastic, but they were enough in number to exacerbate concern over Trupanion's future.

One example is Lake Street, whose analyst Mark Argento lopped $30 off his target, to $120 per share. In a new research note, Argento wrote that the company's "near-term [comparable figures]/growth rate realization might cause a bit of consernation," with investors.

Now what

Still, though, he's keeping his buy recommendation on the shares. In fact, of the five analysts making such adjustments, none changed their recommendation. For example, Canaccord Genuity's Maria Ripps maintained her buy on the shares despite shaving $10 off her price target, to $140. Also, save for one neutral rating, all tagged the stock with a buy, or the equivalent thereof.

