Why Trump Media Stock Surged 14.7% Last Month and Has Kept Rising in 2026

Key Points

Trump Media announced plans to acquire nuclear-fusion specialist TAE Technologies last month.

Trump Media stock saw gains in conjunction with the acquisition news.

The company's share price has continued to climb in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group ›

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) stock posted big gains in December. The company's share price rose 14.7% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Trump Media stock got a big boost in 2025's final month after the company announced some major merger news. Despite the big rally, the stock is still down roughly 60% over the last year of trading.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Trump Media surged on big merger news

On Dec. 18, Trump Media published a press release announcing that it had entered into an arrangement to merge with TAE Technologies. The $6 billion, all-stock deal will see TAE integrated into Trump Media and was championed as creating one of the world's "first publicly traded fusion companies."

Trump Media and its TAE Technologies division are expected to begin production on their first fusion power plant this year. The acquisition and plans for growth initiatives connected to nuclear-fusion technologies represent another major pivot for the company.

While Trump Media was originally founded as a social-media company built around the Truth Social platform, the company has changed directions multiple times since its formation. The new focus on nuclear energy comes on the heels of other initiatives to foreground financial trading services, cryptocurrencies, and other offerings as growth drivers.

The acquisition of TAE is projected to close near the middle of this year. Energy demand connected to artificial intelligence (AI) looks poised to surge over the next decade, and nuclear-energy providers could see strong gains connected to the trend. On the other hand, the commercial viability of fusion technologies has yet to be proven at scale.

Why Trump Media stock has kept rising in 2026

Trump Media announced on Dec. 31 that it planned to distribute cryptocurrency tokens to its shareholders. The distribution is part of Trump Media's partnership with Crypto.com and is expected to see one new token distributed for each share of stock held. The news helped power bullish momentum for Trump Media's share price, and the stock is currently up roughly 5% across 2026's trading.

Thus far, Trump Media has been able to leverage its connections to President Donald Trump as a way to increase support among investors and pave the way for partnerships and expansion into new product-and-service categories. On the other hand, the company has yet to develop meaningful revenue streams -- and it remains to be seen whether the business's growth bets will pay off.

Should you buy stock in Trump Media & Technology Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Trump Media & Technology Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Trump Media & Technology Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,451!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,229!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 12, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.