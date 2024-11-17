Why Trump Media Stock Plummeted This Week

Trump Media (NASDAQ: DJT) stock saw big sell-offs across last week's trading. The company's share price closed out the period down 11.9% from the previous week's market close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Trump Media continued to see sell-offs this past week as investors took profits on the run-up the stock saw around the election. Three company insiders sold shares, which seems to have also caused other investors to sell out of the stock.

Insider selling pushes Trump Media stock lower

Recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that some Trump Media insiders moved to sell company stock after Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election. Across Nov. 8 and Nov. 11, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 384,000 shares. Meanwhile, Director Eric Swider sold roughly 136,00 shares on Nov. 8, and General Counsel Scott Glabe sold roughly 16,000 shares the same day. Altogether, the combined sales totaled roughly $16 million.

Will Trump dump his shares soon?

Donald Trump remains the company's largest shareholder, and investors have been keeping a close eye on and speculating about moves that the incoming president might make with the stock. Thus far, Trump has not sold any shares of the company's stock -- and it appears he doesn't plan to in the near future. In a post published on the Truth Social platform that is the centerpiece of the company's business, Trump criticized claims that he was selling his stock and said that he had no intention of unloading his stake.

If Trump were to sell shares of the stock, it's likely that the company's share price would tumble. But the company's valuation could face bearish pressures even if the president-elect maintains his holdings.

With the election now concluded, it's not clear what the next major bullish catalyst for Trump Media stock might be. Valued at roughly $6.1 billion, the company trades at sky-high valuation multiples. Across its first three quarters this year, the company has generated only $2.61 million in sales. While the business is still in the early stages of scaling and will likely see sales momentum pick up, the stock looks very expensive compared to the company's recent business performance.

