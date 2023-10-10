Why Truist Stock Was Climbing Today

What happened

Shares of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) were moving higher Tuesday on reports that the bank could sell its insurance brokerage for roughly $10 billion.

As a result, the stock was up 6.2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET.

So what

According to news site Semafor, Truist is in talks to sell the remaining 80% of its insurance brokerage, Truist Insurance Holdings, to private equity firm Stone Point for about $10 billion. Earlier this year, Stone Point bought 20% of the business, which is the world's seventh-largest insurance broker, in a deal that valued it at $14.5 billion.

In the wake of March's regional banking crisis, regulators are tightening up their oversight of financial institutions, which seems to have spurred Truist to make this move.

It's understandable why investors would react positively to a deal. Truist's insurance segment contributes just 7% of the company's net income, but the $10 billion price tag values the insurance business at more than a quarter of Truist's market cap, making it look like a windfall in a sale.

Now what

Truist shares have languished this year as the regional banking crisis, rising interest rates, and threats of a recession have all weighed on the stock. Additionally, the recent Fed stress test ranked the bank near the bottom of the pack, though it was still strong enough to survive a crash scenario.

The stock plunged in March and has fallen further since then; it's now down 32% year to date. However, the regional bank stock looks attractive, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 7, and offering a dividend yield of 7.7%.

The insurance business sale, if it goes through, will further improve the company's capital ratio and protect it from downside risks. If you're looking for income stocks, Truist looks like a great choice right now, trading at a discount and with a well-funded dividend.

10 stocks we like better than Truist Financial

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Truist Financial wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 9, 2023

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Truist Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.