Why Trivago Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) soared 11.6% on Monday, defying both the broader market's decline (with the S&P 500 down around 0.9% today), and a lack of company specific news.

So what

To be sure, there were no new press releases, industry developments, analyst notes, or Securities and Exchange Commission filings that might otherwise spur such a pop. But it helps that Trivago closed Friday at a fresh all-time low, with its losses most recently amplified last month by a combination of its weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and the surprise replacement of its CEO.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Remember, shares are still down around 56% even after today's pop -- but it's not hard to argue that Trivago's punishment doesn't fit the crime considering its top-line headwinds are the result of focusing on higher-quality transactions rather than chasing unprofitable growth. For patient investors willing to focus on the progress in Trivago's underlying business, it's possible this could be an excellent place to consider opening or adding to a position in the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Trivago

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Trivago wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Trivago. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.