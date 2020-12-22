Why Triterras Stock Jumped on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Triterras (NASDAQ: TRIT) jumped on Tuesday. The stock rose as much as 16.1%. As of 10:55 a.m. EST, however, the stock was up about 15%.

The fintech stock's gain is likely due to the Triterras' release of better-than-expected preliminary revenue for its fiscal third quarter.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Triterras said it estimates its fiscal third-quarter revenue is "approaching $17 million," with its net income "approaching $10 million." This would put year-to-date revenue and net income close to $40.7 million and $24.2 million, respectively, management noted.

Possibly explaining investors' optimistic response to this news, the one analyst covering the stock had forecast revenue of $16.3 million for the period.

So what

Management said in its press release on Tuesday that the company is entering fiscal 2021 in a strong position. Triterras CEO Srinivas Koneru said the company's "growth initiatives continue to diversify trading partners and increase volumes on the Kratos platform."

10 stocks we like better than Triterras, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Triterras, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.