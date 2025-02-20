Why Trip.com (TCOM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Trip.com (TCOM) closed the latest trading day at $66.11, indicating a -0.85% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the travel services company had lost 0.28% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 14.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Trip.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 24, 2025. On that day, Trip.com is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.14%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.69 billion, indicating a 16.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trip.com. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Trip.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Trip.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.97, so one might conclude that Trip.com is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, TCOM's PEG ratio is currently 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.