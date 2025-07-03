Why Tripadvisor Stock Is on the Map Today

Key Points Starboard Value just disclosed a 9% stake in Tripadvisor.

The stock costs 38 times earnings, but profits are growing quickly, and so is free cash flow.

Starboard scored a quick gain on Tripadvisor -- but the stock has even more room to rise.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) stock galloped ahead 18% through 11:05 a.m. ET Thursday after activist investor Starboard Value disclosed that it has taken a 9% stake in the travel advisor.

Calling the company "undervalued" (at the time it bought the shares -- we'll have to see if it remains undervalued now that it's up 17%), and "an attractive investment opportunity," Starboard plans to meet with management to discuss ways to improve the stock's price even further.

Although I have to say, a 17% one-day prop is already quite an improvement!

Momentum investing

Tripadvisor's an excellent prospect for the kind of stock that can be moved suddenly by a surprise headline. It was valued at less than $1.8 billion before today's announcement, so it only cost Starboard $160 million to build its 9% stake.

After the announcement, the stock has already gained more value than Starboard put into it.

Is Tripadvisor a buy?

Priced north of $2 billion today, Tripadvisor represents a potentially compelling value proposition. The company's debt load is modest -- only about $105 million. And while the stock costs nearly 38 times trailing earnings, analysts forecast Tripadvisor will also earn nearly $105 million next year, with even stronger free cash flow. Even valued just on the generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profit, the stock's forward P/E ratio is only about 20. And next year's earnings are expected to grow 40% compared to this year's.

Paying 20 times earnings for a 40% grower? Yeah, that sounds like a pretty "attractive investment opportunity" to me, too.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tripadvisor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.