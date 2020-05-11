Why TripAdvisor Stock Fell 6.7% Today

What happened

Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) were down more than 6.7% on Monday after several analysts cut their price targets on the travel-recommendation site.

So what

TripAdvisor reported first-quarter earnings late last week that badly missed expectations, and in what should have been an unsurprising update given the COVID-19 pandemic, it forecast the second quarter would be materially worse than the first.

A conga line of Wall Street analysts said the poor prospects for travel made TripAdvisor an inadvisable investment at its current price. Where Barclays offered a moderate price reduction from $23 per share to $21, others such as Credit Suisse offered a more substantial cut, lowering its price target from $28 to $22.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

However, other than Stifel Nicolaus lowering its outlook from $18 to $16 per share, every other analysts' price target offers upside from where TripAdvisor's stock is currently trading.

Although it's substantially less than what they thought previously, it does mean the bottom hasn't completely dropped out of the company's future. As Morningstar analyst Dan Wasiolek wrote today, although TripAdvisor is facing significant headwinds, he expects "its network advantage (source of its narrow moat) to remain in place over the next decade, supported by a solid global position, continued rise in industry online penetration, and opportunity to improve monetization of its platform."

10 stocks we like better than TripAdvisor

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and TripAdvisor wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends TripAdvisor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.