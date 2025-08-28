Why Is TriMas (TRS) Up 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for TriMas (TRS). Shares have added about 8.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is TriMas due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for TriMas Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

TriMas Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2, Increase Y/Y

TriMas reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 61 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. The bottom line increased 42% from the prior-year quarter.

Including the impacts of one-time items, the company reported an EPS of 41 cents compared with the year-ago quarter's 27 cents.

TriMas Revenues Up 14% Y/Y

TriMas’ revenues increased 14% year over year to $274.8 million. Growth in its Packaging and Aerospace segments offset the loss of sales related to the divestiture of Arrow Engine and lower market demand for cylinders in its Specialty Products segment. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $252 million.

TriMas Witnesses Margin Expansion in Q2

Cost of sales increased 9.9% year over year to $205 million in the reported quarter. Gross profit rose 29% year over year to $69.7 million. The gross margin was 25.4% compared with 22.5% in the prior-year quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses moved up 17.7% year over year to $42.6 million. The company reported an operating profit of $27.1 million compared with $17.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted operating profit increased 53.3% year over year to $31.8 million. The adjusted operating margin was 11.6% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 8.6%.

TRS’ Segment Performances in Q2

Packaging: Net sales rose 8.4% year over year to $143 million. Adjusted operating profit increased 10.7% year over year to $20.4 million in the reported quarter.

Aerospace: Net sales increased 32.5% year over year to $103 million in the quarter. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $20.7 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $10.5 million.

Specialty Products: The segment's revenues decreased 6.8% year over year to $28.7 million. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $1.3 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $0.6 million.

TriMas’ Q2 Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Updates

The company generated $39.4 million of cash from operating in the first half of 2025 against $14.7 million in first-half of 2024. As of June 30, 2025,

TriMas had $30.3 million of cash on hand, higher than the cash holding of $23 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company had $249.4 million of cash and available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility as of the second-quarter end.

In the first half of 2025, the company repurchased approximately 106,220 shares for $2.3 million.

TRS’ total debt was $424.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

TriMas Raises 2025 Guidance

The company now expects adjusted EPS in the range of $1.95-$2.10 for 2025, higher than the prior expectation of $1.70-$1.85. Consolidated year-over-year sales growth will range between 8% and 10% compared with the previously provided sales growth range of 4-6%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 7.05% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, TriMas has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise TriMas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

