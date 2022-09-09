Why Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Could Be Worth Watching

While Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$21.20 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$15.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tri Pointe Homes' current trading price of US$16.74 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tri Pointe Homes’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Tri Pointe Homes Worth?

According to my valuation model, Tri Pointe Homes seems to be fairly priced at around 1.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Tri Pointe Homes today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $17.02, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Tri Pointe Homes’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Tri Pointe Homes?

NYSE:TPH Earnings and Revenue Growth September 9th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Tri Pointe Homes, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -15%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TPH seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TPH for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on TPH should the price fluctuate below its true value.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Tri Pointe Homes, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Tri Pointe Homes, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

