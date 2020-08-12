Why Trevena Stock Is Plunging Today

What happened?

Shares of Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company, were down by 16.2% as of 11:27 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, after the drugmaker announced the pricing of a public offering of common stock this morning. Investors aren't thrilled with the company's decision to dilute its existing shareholders.

So what

Trevena intends to offer 21,739,131 shares of its common stock for $2.30 each. The company is also granting underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 3,260,869 shares. Trevena's shares ended Tuesday's trading session at $2.74. As of this writing, the company's stock is priced at $2.30, exactly the same as its public offering. Trevena is aiming for $50 million in gross proceeds through this round of fundraising, which should close by Aug. 14.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

On Monday, Trevena announced that the Food and Drug Administration had approved Olinvyk for the management of acute pain. The drug should become commercially available in the fourth quarter. With more than 45 million patients in the U.S. alone, the market for pain management is vast. Trevena estimates that its core area of focus should allow it to bring in more than $1.5 billion in sales within this market. The healthcare company will use the proceeds from its public offering of common stock to support the commercial launch of Olinvyk.

10 stocks we like better than Trevena

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Trevena wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.