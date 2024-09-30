News & Insights

Why Traws Pharma Is Rising In Pre-market?

September 30, 2024 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Traws Pharma (TRAW) reported positive topline Phase 1 results for COVID candidate, ratutrelvir, an oral inhibitor of the Main protease. The company said the data provided further indication that ratutrelvir has the potential to be a potent, best-in-class, once-a-day, single-dose, 10-day antiviral therapy for COVID. Based on the Phase 1 data, the company has selected the dose for Phase 2a study, expected to begin in first half, 2025.

"Topline data indicate that administration of ratutrelvir, our product candidate for COVID, as monotherapy, for 10 days to healthy volunteers, showed no treatment related adverse events and demonstrated consistent plasma drug levels in the predicted therapeutic window. We are especially pleased by ratutrelvir's ability to achieve plasma concentrations that are considerably above the EC90 against a comprehensive panel of SARS-CoV-2 viruses, without the need for ritonavir co-administration that can be a source of drug-drug interactions and potential severe side effects," said Werner Cautreels, CEO of Traws Pharma.

Shares of Traws Pharma are up 4% in pre-market trade on Monday.

